$24,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM TSS | Backup Camera | Premium Alloys
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9716824
- Stock #: 2303071
- VIN: JTNKARJE9JJ575256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2303071
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Accident Free Toyota Corolla iM! Equipped with the Sport Package, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams) Back up Camera, Spoiler, Side Skirts, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2