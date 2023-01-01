Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

68,000 KM

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM TSS | Backup Camera | Premium Alloys

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM TSS | Backup Camera | Premium Alloys

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9716824
  Stock #: 2303071
  VIN: JTNKARJE9JJ575256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2303071
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Accident Free Toyota Corolla iM! Equipped with the Sport Package, Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Departure Alert, Automatic High Beams) Back up Camera, Spoiler, Side Skirts, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

