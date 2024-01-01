$26,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
76,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV0JW844701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Departure System YesCollision Avoidance Yes
back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
2018 Toyota RAV4