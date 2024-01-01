Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=background-color: #ffffff;> Departure System Yes</div><div style=background-color: #ffffff;>Collision Avoidance Yes</div><div style=background-color: #ffffff;><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>back-up camera </p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>heated seats - driver and passenger</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>drive train - all wheel</p></div>

2018 Toyota RAV4

76,900 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1708552502
  2. 1708552502
  3. 1708552502
  4. 1708552502
  5. 1708552502
  6. 1708552502
  7. 1708552502
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,900KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV0JW844701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 Departure System YesCollision Avoidance Yes

back-up camera 

heated seats - driver and passenger

drive train - all wheel

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 66,700 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 128,900 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus ELECTRIC for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Ford Focus ELECTRIC 81,900 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4