Stow N Go, Backup Cam, and more! **PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,249 KM

$25,730

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT CVP 2WD | BACKUP CAM | STOW N GO

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT CVP 2WD | BACKUP CAM | STOW N GO

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$25,730

+ taxes & licensing

95,249KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR664364

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,249 KM

Stow N' Go, Backup Cam, and more!

**PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

$25,730

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan