$25,730+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT CVP 2WD | BACKUP CAM | STOW N GO
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$25,730
+ taxes & licensing
95,249KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR664364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Stow N' Go, Backup Cam, and more!
**PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan