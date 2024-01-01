$32,977+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | DUAL SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$32,977
+ taxes & licensing
61,398KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D86KGA00539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6100
- Mileage 61,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual Sunroofs, Heated Seats, Navigation, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2019 Ford Explorer