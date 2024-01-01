$45,000+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon
SLT LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
2019 GMC Yukon
SLT LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Quicksilver Metallic 2019 GMC Yukon SLT 4D Sport Utility EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD | Bluetooth, 4WD, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD Player, CD player, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Fr. License Plate Mount AB/NL/NS/NT/NU/PE/QC/SK/YT, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/GMC Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, SiriusXM Traffic, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752