Quicksilver Metallic 2019 GMC Yukon SLT 4D Sport Utility EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD | Bluetooth, 4WD, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD Player, CD player, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Fr. License Plate Mount AB/NL/NS/NT/NU/PE/QC/SK/YT, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Hands Free Rear Power Programmable Liftgate, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Passive Entry System, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/GMC Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM, SiriusXM Traffic, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Bright Machined Aluminum.

2019 GMC Yukon

69,847 KM

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2BKC5KR322528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2019 GMC Yukon