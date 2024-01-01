Menu
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Cam, Remote Start, and more!

2019 Jeep Cherokee

105,511 KM

Details Description

$26,532

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$26,532

+ taxes & licensing

105,511KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBN4KD449172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6154
  • Mileage 105,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Cam, Remote Start, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY 105,511 KM $26,532 + tax & lic

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$26,532

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Jeep Cherokee