2019 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK 4X4 | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
105,511KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBN4KD449172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6154
- Mileage 105,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Navigation, Backup Cam, Remote Start, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2019 Jeep Cherokee