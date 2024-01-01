Menu
2019 Kia Sportage

50,008 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

50,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC5K7497762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LP2042AX
  • Mileage 50,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-XXXX

866-980-6752

