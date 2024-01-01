$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS &WHEEL | CARPLAY
2019 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS &WHEEL | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
92,656KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3TCBCY4K0311071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # A6090
- Mileage 92,656 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and more!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CARPLAY 73,782 KM $27,518 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START 85,059 KM $36,971 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY 18,546 KM $46,697 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Mazda CX-9