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2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline One Owner | AWD | LOW KMS | Last Model Year!
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline One Owner | AWD | LOW KMS | Last Model Year!
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Low Mileage Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline 4Motion! Equipped with a Panoramic Roof, Leather, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
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