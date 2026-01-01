Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, One Owner, Low Mileage Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline 4Motion! Equipped with a Panoramic Roof, Leather, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2019 Volkswagen Golf

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline One Owner | AWD | LOW KMS | Last Model Year!

Watch This Vehicle
14517061

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline One Owner | AWD | LOW KMS | Last Model Year!

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 14517061
  2. 14517061
  3. 14517061
  4. 14517061
  5. 14517061
  6. 14517061
  7. 14517061
  8. 14517061
  9. 14517061
  10. 14517061
  11. 14517061
  12. 14517061
  13. 14517061
  14. 14517061
  15. 14517061
  16. 14517061
  17. 14517061
  18. 14517061
  19. 14517061
  20. 14517061
  21. 14517061
  22. 14517061
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
74,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AUXKM504726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Low Mileage Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline 4Motion! Equipped with a Panoramic Roof, Leather, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Group, Dual Climate Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 131,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX MANUAL | Accident Free | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX MANUAL | Accident Free | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 135,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GL NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent GL NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE 63,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2019 Volkswagen Golf