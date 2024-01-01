Menu
PANO ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MORE!

2020 Audi Q3

25,184 KM

Details Description

$33,649

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv QUATTRO | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2020 Audi Q3

Progressiv QUATTRO | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$33,649

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,184KM
VIN WA1EECF3XL1110783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6252
  • Mileage 25,184 KM

Vehicle Description

PANO ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, BACKUP CAMERA, AND MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

