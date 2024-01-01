$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2020 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
76,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E43LFB22231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # FF932A
- Mileage 76,661 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
