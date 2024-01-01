Menu
2020 Ford F-150

76,661 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM

PLATINUM

2020 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

76,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E43LFB22231

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FF932A
  • Mileage 76,661 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2020 Ford F-150