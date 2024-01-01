$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX+
2020 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX+
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYPHDA50LG654519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # ZF960A
- Mileage 71,092 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
2019 MINI Cooper Convertible Cooper 50,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX+ 71,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED 35,189 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Parkway Ford Sales
866-980-6752
2020 Kia Sorento