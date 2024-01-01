$26,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SEL LEATHER | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$26,800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL 301A 301A 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, 3.81 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
Vehicle Features
Parkway Ford Sales
