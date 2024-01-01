Menu
Account
Sign In
Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL 301A 301A 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, 3.81 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

2021 Ford Escape

74,354 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SEL LEATHER | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SEL LEATHER | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11167069
  2. 11167069
  3. 11167069
  4. 11167069
  5. 11167069
  6. 11167069
  7. 11167069
  8. 11167069
  9. 11167069
  10. 11167069
  11. 11167069
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H67MUA72130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL 301A 301A 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, 3.81 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 301A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2021 Ford Edge ST Line PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford Edge ST Line PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION 33,483 KM $35,300 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 72,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat LEATHER | 2.7L ECOBOOST | NAVIGATION for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat LEATHER | 2.7L ECOBOOST | NAVIGATION 72,067 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape