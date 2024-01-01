Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

19,700 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang

GT

2021 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF0M5117452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-XXXX

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2021 Ford Mustang