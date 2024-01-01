$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
PREFERRED AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
2021 Hyundai KONA
PREFERRED AWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,189KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAAXMU649360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6140
- Mileage 69,189 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2020 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB AUTO 4X4 | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM 56,735 KM $43,980 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACKUP CAM 119,450 KM $16,760 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA6 GS AUTO | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | CARPLAY 58,532 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Hyundai KONA