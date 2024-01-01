Menu
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

2021 Hyundai KONA

69,189 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

69,189KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAAXMU649360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6140
  • Mileage 69,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

