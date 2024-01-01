Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Bose Premium Audio, and more!

2021 Mazda CX-30

61,537 KM

Details Description

$29,564

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 11109460
  2. 11109460
  3. 11109460
  4. 11109460
  5. 11109460
  6. 11109460
  7. 11109460
  8. 11109460
  9. 11109460
  10. 11109460
  11. 11109460
  12. 11109460
  13. 11109460
  14. 11109460
  15. 11109460
  16. 11109460
  17. 11109460
  18. 11109460
  19. 11109460
  20. 11109460
  21. 11109460
  22. 11109460
  23. 11109460
  24. 11109460
  25. 11109460
  26. 11109460
  27. 11109460
  28. 11109460
  29. 11109460
Contact Seller

$29,564

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,537KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDLXMM220995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6117
  • Mileage 61,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Backup Cam, Navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Bose Premium Audio, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER 4WD | BLUETOOTH | ACCIDENT FREE! for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited WILLYS WHEELER 4WD | BLUETOOTH | ACCIDENT FREE! 145,540 KM $26,570 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAV | JBL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAV | JBL 72,442 KM $40,764 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUMMIT RESERVE 4X4 | DEMO | 6.49% INTEREST RATE! for sale in Waterloo, ON
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUMMIT RESERVE 4X4 | DEMO | 6.49% INTEREST RATE! 14,840 KM $78,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,564

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30