Menu
Account
Sign In
Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, and more!

2021 Toyota RAV4

74,633 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,633KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV3MC205134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6160
  • Mileage 74,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY 66,707 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL 106,845 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Kia Soul EX | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY | BACKUP CAM 92,549 KM $18,237 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4