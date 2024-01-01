$29,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6160
- Mileage 74,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
519-884-5888