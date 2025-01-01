Menu
Account
Sign In
BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, TOUCHSCREEN AND MORE !!!

2022 RAM 2500

51,152 KM

Details Description Features

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box | REMOTE START |

Watch This Vehicle
13048265

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box | REMOTE START |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 13048265
  2. 13048265
  3. 13048265
Contact Seller

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,152KM
VIN 3C6UR5DLXNG299421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E9065A
  • Mileage 51,152 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, TOUCHSCREEN AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT | 10,012 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge SEL AWD | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2024 Ford Edge SEL AWD | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS 59,531 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda CR-V LX AWD | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START for sale in Waterloo, ON
2025 Honda CR-V LX AWD | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START 8,969 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2022 RAM 2500