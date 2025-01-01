$62,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box | REMOTE START |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,152KM
VIN 3C6UR5DLXNG299421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E9065A
- Mileage 51,152 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, TOUCHSCREEN AND MORE !!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
