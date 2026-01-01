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OMVIC Mandatory AS Is Disclosure This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2020 Ford Edge

133,201 KM

Details Description Features

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14424688

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,201KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91LBB02029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B02029
  • Mileage 133,201 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC Mandatory AS Is Disclosure

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
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$14,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

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2020 Ford Edge