$14,750+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B02029
- Mileage 133,201 KM
Vehicle Description
OMVIC Mandatory AS Is Disclosure
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Convenience
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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