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REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall. Ï Brake Pads for Life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA. Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

2021 Buick Envision

166,504 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Watch This Vehicle
14424685

2021 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
166,504KM
VIN LRBFZSR4XMD170154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (GAZ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z70154
  • Mileage 166,504 KM

Vehicle Description

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall.
Ï Brake Pads for Life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA.
Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
roof luggage rack
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

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2021 Buick Envision