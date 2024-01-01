Menu
2020 Ford Escape

94,568 KM

Details Features

$35,368

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

94,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G68LUB52567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

2020 Ford Escape