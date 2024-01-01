Menu
2020 Ford Escape

45,934 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G62LUA60743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 90450
  • Mileage 45,934 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Northern Lights Ford Sales

Northern Lights Ford Sales

1008 ON-17, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

705-856-2775

Northern Lights Ford Sales

705-856-2775

2020 Ford Escape