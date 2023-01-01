Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

BT/BACKUP CAM/ LEATHER

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 10400949
  • Stock #: 111834
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB0EN111834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 111834
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101

 


**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****

 


**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**
**ALL CARS SANITIZED**
**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**

PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.


CARFAX REPORT:

 

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS APPROVED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

