2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
BT/BACKUP CAM/ LEATHER
Location
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 10400949
- Stock #: 111834
- VIN: WDDSJ4EB0EN111834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****
**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**
**ALL CARS SANITIZED**
**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**
PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.
CARFAX REPORT:
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS APPROVED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8