2015 Chevrolet Sonic

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CARFAX REPORT:</strong></p><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mhrvZlWrqL43pleMs2miynG%2FOzH9fr6N>CARFAX</a></p><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -<strong>NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY</strong>- </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>TEXT US ANYTIME! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS</strong> – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED </span></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>100%</span></span></strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> - <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES-</strong></span></div></div></div></div>

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

25,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT|AUTOMATIC|HATCHBACK|REMOTE START|HONDA|KIA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT|AUTOMATIC|HATCHBACK|REMOTE START|HONDA|KIA

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1708036894
  2. 1708036894
  3. 1708036894
  4. 1708036894
  5. 1708036894
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SBXF4167179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,200 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***



CARFAX REPORT:


CARFAX


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2016 Scion iM 4DR|HATCHBACK|AUTO|HONDA|KIA|HYUNDAI|FORD for sale in Welland, ON
2016 Scion iM 4DR|HATCHBACK|AUTO|HONDA|KIA|HYUNDAI|FORD 77,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Forester 5Dr| 2.5i TOURING |HONDA|TOYOTA|KIA|HYUNDAI for sale in Welland, ON
2016 Subaru Forester 5Dr| 2.5i TOURING |HONDA|TOYOTA|KIA|HYUNDAI 49,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES|AWC|APPL/ANDROID|HEATED SEATS|BACKUPCAM| for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES|AWC|APPL/ANDROID|HEATED SEATS|BACKUPCAM| 180,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic