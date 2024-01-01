Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Yaris

94,636 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 11080748
  2. 11080748
  3. 11080748
  4. 11080748
  5. 11080748
  6. 11080748
  7. 11080748
  8. 11080748
  9. 11080748
  10. 11080748
  11. 11080748
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN VNKKTUD33JA096110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 22,385 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Welland, ON
2018 Toyota Yaris LE 94,636 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Welland, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 164,009 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris