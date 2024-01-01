Menu
Recent Arrival! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moon Roof, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Active Parking Assist, Forward Collison Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collison Warning, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time... We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA. Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

181,221 KM

$40,199.50

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

181,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG5KFB69141

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R8651A
  • Mileage 181,221 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

