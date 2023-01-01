Menu
2020 Cadillac XT5

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972650
  • Stock #: 5402A
  • VIN: 1GYKNGRS3LZ168216

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! Premium Leather Seats Heated seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moon Roof, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Automatic Headlights, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Blind Spot Sensor Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

