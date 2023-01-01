$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2021 Honda Civic
2021 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
149,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10357851
- Stock #: 5520
- VIN: 2HGFC2F73MH010302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5520
- Mileage 149,449 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3