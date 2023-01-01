Menu
2023 Toyota GR Corolla

1,025 KM

$63,999

Core

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core

Core

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

1,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121166
  • Stock #: 5469
  • VIN: JTNABAAE8PA002464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! 300HP 1.6L 3cyl Turbo AWD! Boost Gauge Premium Cloth Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collison Mitigation, lane Departure Warning, Rear Collison Warning, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

