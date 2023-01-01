$19,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
160,687KM
Used
VIN 3GCPKSE75DG362966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,687 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
