Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Whitby, ON

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

160,687 KM

Details Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

160,687KM
Used
VIN 3GCPKSE75DG362966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

905-427-4323
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500