FWD SPORT

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

123,284 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,284KM
Used
VIN JM1BM1K74E1183093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 33204B
  • Mileage 123,284 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD SPORT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792

2014 Mazda MAZDA3