Menu
Account
Sign In
GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New! Safety Included! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Rear View Camera Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Leather Interior and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

10,533 KM

Details Description Features

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF 2.0L GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF 2.0L GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11155021
  2. 11155021
  3. 11155021
  4. 11155021
  5. 11155021
  6. 11155021
  7. 11155021
  8. 11155021
  9. 11155021
  10. 11155021
  11. 11155021
  12. 11155021
  13. 11155021
  14. 11155021
  15. 11155021
  16. 11155021
  17. 11155021
  18. 11155021
Contact Seller

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,533KM
Used
VIN JM1NDAM75K0306105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # opc306105
  • Mileage 10,533 KM

Vehicle Description

GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New! Safety Included!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Leather Interior

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! 53,353 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF 2.0L GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF 2.0L GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New! 10,533 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 5.7L Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 RAM 1500 5.7L Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included! 56,669 KM $49,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5