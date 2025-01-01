2020 Nissan Kicks

Menu
Details Description Features

$18,899

+ tax & licensing
12092908

Location

Used
83,536KM
VIN 3N1CP5DVXLL580962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU1100
  • Mileage 83,536 KM

Vehicle Description

SR! Great Looking Vehicle! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Tinted Windows

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

