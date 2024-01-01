Menu
Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included! Top Features Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Remote Start Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 RAM 1500

56,669 KM

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

5.7L Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included!

2022 RAM 1500

5.7L Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

56,669KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFJT1NN213552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc213552
  • Mileage 56,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included!

Top Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2022 RAM 1500