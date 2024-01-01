Menu
Account
Sign In
Highline! 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Rear View Camera Navigation System Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Remote Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Digital Cockpit and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2022 Volkswagen Taos

83,391 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Taos

1.5L Highline! 4Motion! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Taos

1.5L Highline! 4Motion! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11155012
  2. 11155012
  3. 11155012
  4. 11155012
  5. 11155012
  6. 11155012
  7. 11155012
  8. 11155012
  9. 11155012
  10. 11155012
  11. 11155012
  12. 11155012
  13. 11155012
  14. 11155012
  15. 11155012
  16. 11155012
  17. 11155012
  18. 11155012
  19. 11155012
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,391KM
Used
VIN 3VV3X7B21NM065039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc065039
  • Mileage 83,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Digital Cockpit

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! 53,353 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF 2.0L GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF 2.0L GT! RF! Clean CarFax! Feels New! 10,533 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 5.7L Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 RAM 1500 5.7L Laramie! Crew Cab! Safety Included! 56,669 KM $49,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Taos