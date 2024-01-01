Menu
Account
Sign In
Trendline 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Digital Cockpit Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Drive Mode Selector Steering Wheel Controls Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

10,839 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Trendline 4Motion! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L Trendline 4Motion! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11232008
  2. 11232008
  3. 11232008
  4. 11232008
  5. 11232008
  6. 11232008
  7. 11232008
  8. 11232008
  9. 11232008
  10. 11232008
  11. 11232008
  12. 11232008
  13. 11232008
  14. 11232008
  15. 11232008
  16. 11232008
  17. 11232008
  18. 11232008
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,839KM
Used
VIN 3VVFB7AX5PM087752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc087752
  • Mileage 10,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Trendline 4Motion! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Digital Cockpit
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! for sale in Whitby, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! 24,216 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5L Limited Edition! AWD! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5L Limited Edition! AWD! Clean CarFax! 89,111 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Highline 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Low KMs! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Highline 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Low KMs! 28,851 KM $41,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan