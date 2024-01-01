$2,500+ tax & licensing
2001 Dodge CARA
4dr Grand Sport 119" WB
2001 Dodge CARA
4dr Grand Sport 119" WB
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AN-620-56
- Mileage 316,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SELLING AS IS - With Safety Option is available - Please contact us for more details!2001 Dodge Grand Caravan V6 - 3.3L The Van runs and drives good. Well maintained vehicle. All-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXThird party financing is available.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEAUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further informationYear : 2001Make : DodgeModel : Grand CaravanMileage : 316000 KMBody style : OtherExterior color : WhiteInterior color : BeigeFuel type : GASOLINE
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429