2001 Dodge CARA

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Used
316,000KM
VIN 2B8GP44R41R131395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-620-56
  • Mileage 316,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SELLING AS IS - With Safety Option is available - Please contact us for more details!2001 Dodge Grand Caravan V6 - 3.3L The Van runs and drives good. Well maintained vehicle. All-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXThird party financing is available.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEAUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further informationYear : 2001Make : DodgeModel : Grand CaravanMileage : 316000 KMBody style : OtherExterior color : WhiteInterior color : BeigeFuel type : GASOLINE

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Front air dam
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Windshield wiper de-icer

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Floor/cargo area carpeting
Deluxe Insulation Group
200 kph speedometer

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
500-amp maintenance-free battery

Powertrain

3.3L (201) SMPI V6 ENGINE

Convenience

Centre console w/open bin
Front/rear 12-volt pwr outlets

Safety

Driver & front passenger next generation airbags

Additional Features

Impact-absorbing steering column
Dual fold away pwr heated mirrors
Lockable underseat storage drawer
Lamps-inc: cargo compartment
front courtesy/map
Light group-inc: ashtray
Front seat cargo net
dual liftgate flood
Front/rear 8 KPH bumpers
Child seat anchor system
3-point seat belts in all outboard positions
Front/2nd row outboard position height adjustable seat belts
3rd row centre position lap belt
Child-protection sliding side-door locks
Steel door beam side-impact protection
Rear floor silencer
Outboard seating head restraints
All windows tinted glass
InstrumentationTachometer
Electronic speed control
76.0 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Front stabilizer bar (2000)
ignition time delay
HD independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs (2000)
HD monoleaf spring rear suspension w/rigid beam axle (2000)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-XXXX

226-246-2429

