$4,500+ tax & licensing
2001 Toyota Echo
4 CyL - 1.5L - With Safety
2001 Toyota Echo
4 CyL - 1.5L - With Safety
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SPECIAL DEAL - QUICK SALE
CERTIFIED WITH ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
TOYOTA ECHO 2001 4 CYL - 1.5L - GOOD IN GAS - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.
PRICES:
$4500 WITH SAFETY AND ONE YEAR WARRANTY - INCLUDING BODY WORK
$4000 WITH SAFETY AND ONE YEAR WARRANTY - WITHOUT BODY WORK
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.
Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON APPROVAL. PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.
Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Nation Car Sales
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-246-2429