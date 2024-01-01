2001 Toyota Echo

Menu
SPECIAL DEAL - QUICK SALE

CERTIFIED WITH ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

TOYOTA ECHO 2001 4 CYL - 1.5L -  GOOD IN GAS - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.

PRICES:

$4500 WITH SAFETY AND ONE YEAR WARRANTY - INCLUDING BODY WORK

$4000 WITH SAFETY AND ONE YEAR WARRANTY - WITHOUT BODY WORK

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON APPROVAL.  PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.

Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

VIN JTDBT123010191045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description


SPECIAL DEAL - QUICK SALE

CERTIFIED WITH ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!


TOYOTA ECHO 2001 4 CYL - 1.5L -  GOOD IN GAS - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.

PRICES:


$4500 WITH SAFETY AND ONE YEAR WARRANTY - INCLUDING BODY WORK

$4000 WITH SAFETY AND ONE YEAR WARRANTY - WITHOUT BODY WORK



This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.



Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON APPROVAL.  PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.



Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca



AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

