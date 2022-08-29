Menu
2002 Chevrolet Impala

129,717 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Select Auto Sales

519-944-1800

LS

Location

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2

519-944-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,717KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 2G1WH55K029313254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,717 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETRES 129717 k CLEAN CAR FAX comes with MTO safety inspection licensing taxes and the min fee NOT INCULDED. Will also sell this vehicle at reduced price as an as is unit with no safety $4500 unfit not safetied no Quality Guarantee you buy and fix 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Select Auto Sales

Select Auto Sales

1395 Lauzon Rd, Windsor, ON N8S 3N2

519-944-1800

