$2,800+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche
4WD Crew Cab LS
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AN-468
- Mileage 365,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche Fully Loaded Leather Navigation Sunroof
This 2007 Chevy Avalanche is fully loaded and in great condition. Comes with leather seats, navigation, sunroof, and a wide range of interior power options, including power-adjustable seats, windows, mirrors, and more. Comfortable, spacious, and versatile perfect for both work and family use.
Well maintained, smooth to drive, and loaded with premium features. Clean inside and out.
Certified options and warranty coverage available.
We accept DEBIT / VISA / MASTERCARD / AMEX
Financing available apply online at www.autonationcarsale.ca
Trade-ins welcome
Vehicle Features
