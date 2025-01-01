Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche Fully Loaded Leather Navigation Sunroof

This 2007 Chevy Avalanche is fully loaded and in great condition. Comes with leather seats, navigation, sunroof, and a wide range of interior power options, including power-adjustable seats, windows, mirrors, and more. Comfortable, spacious, and versatile perfect for both work and family use.

Well maintained, smooth to drive, and loaded with premium features. Clean inside and out.

Certified options and warranty coverage available.
We accept DEBIT / VISA / MASTERCARD / AMEX
Financing available apply online at www.autonationcarsale.ca
Trade-ins welcome

AUTO NATION CAR SALES
9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or text: 226-246-2429

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

365,000 KM

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD Crew Cab LS

12874622

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

4WD Crew Cab LS

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Used
365,000KM
VIN 3GNFK12337G289681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-468
  • Mileage 365,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2007 Chevy Avalanche is fully loaded and in great condition. Comes with leather seats, navigation, sunroof, and a wide range of interior power options, including power-adjustable seats, windows, mirrors, and more. Comfortable, spacious, and versatile perfect for both work and family use.

Well maintained, smooth to drive, and loaded with premium features. Clean inside and out.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
Rear seat heater ducts
Outside temp indicator
Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire)
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
Front/rear map lights
PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system
Colour-keyed carpeting
Colour-keyed carpeted front/rear floor mats
Front passenger & outboard second row seats assist handles
3-passenger 60/40 rear split-bench flat-folding seat

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
High Capacity Air Cleaner
Stainless Steel exhaust system
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Lockable winch-type spare tire carrier mounted under frame at rear
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 VORTEC ENGINE W/ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
(2) frame mounted front recovery hooks recessed in front fascia
Auxiliary HD air-to-oil transmission oil cooler
Electronic AutoTrac transfer case w/control knob
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim

Exterior

Solar-Ray tinted glass
Grille w/chrome surround
Colour-keyed bodyside mouldings
Rear quarter pillars w/anchorage points
Dual halogen composite headlights w/flash-to-pass & auto headlight control
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear door glass
Midgate foldable door between cargo box & cab
3-piece rigid composite stowable cargo cover
Black HD one-piece rubber bed mat
(4) cargo area tie-down brackets on each side of box
Top-box storage compartments integrated w/locks
Lockable tailgate w/protective cap moulding
Ribbed roof surface

Powertrain

engine temp

Safety

Side-guard door beams
Child security rear door locks
Brake transmission shift interlock
Driver & front passenger pretensioners
Child safety seat lower anchors & top tethers for LATCH system

Convenience

Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer

Power Options

Pwr windows-inc: driver express down

Comfort

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/8-point compass

Additional Features

CARGO LIGHT
Oil pressure
voltmeter
key-in-ignition
fuel level
lockout feature
Automatic airbag suppression system
odometer w/trip odometer
turn signal on
12-volt auxiliary pwr outlets
Removable rear window glass
Side Doors
51mm (2) receiver
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags w/front passenger sensing system
passenger status indicator in overhead console
storable in midgate panel pocket
Front license plate provisions for vehicles shipped to BC
Warning tones-inc: headlamps-on
driver & right front passenger safety belt unfasten
Dual padded extendable sunshades w/illuminated vanity mirrors
cloth trim
(2) on instrument panel
Lighting-inc: driver & passenger side door switch w/delayed entry feature
door handle or remote keyless entry activated illuminated entry
HD trailering-inc: trailer hitch platform
7-pin wiring harness w/fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector
4-blunt cut wires in the IP harness to accommodate installation of an after market trailer brake controller
Single common two-sided key for tailgate
top-box storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
