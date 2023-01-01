$8,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
4dr AT DX-G
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$8,200
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9590494
- Stock #: AN-525
- VIN: 2HGFA16387H006604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM. Well-maintained vehicle. Safety ready. New brakes all around. New suspension parts include rear coil springs, front lower control arms with ball joints, all swaybar links and tie rods. Tuneup and oil changed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary Three Year powertrain warranty.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD-PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
