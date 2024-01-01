Menu
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

204,928 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5Pass

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5Pass

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,928KM
Used
VIN 5NMSG73E87H036100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8296D
  • Mileage 204,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

