Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully detailed.

Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed.

New Catalyc converter, Resonator and Oxygen Sensor. Tires in great condition.

This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2

Open 6 days a week

Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

2007 Toyota Corolla

205,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
VIN 2T1BR32EX7C812656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Fully detailed.

Well-maintained vehicle. New brakes, pads and rotors. Rust-proofed.

New Catalyc converter, Resonator and Oxygen Sensor. Tires in great condition.

This vehicle will be certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

One year Powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2

Open 6 days a week

Please CALL at 2262462429 for further information.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
1.8L DOHC 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers
Drivers coin case compartment

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
3-point rear shoulder belts
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust

Trim

Colour keyed bumpers & bodyside mouldings

Additional Features

force limiters
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
vertically adjustable headrests
Rear seat vertically adjustable headrests
Fabric trimmed interior door panels
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
adjustable B-pillar shoulder anchors
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

