Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2007 Toyota Corolla Fully Reconditioned | Safety Included | 1-Year Powertrain Warranty</strong></p><p>Reliable and fuel-efficient <strong>2007 Toyota Corolla</strong> that has been <strong>completely reconditioned</strong> and prepared for the road. Known for long-term durability</p><p>The vehicle comes <strong>Ontario safety certified and ready for the road</strong>, with a <strong>1-Year Powertrain Warranty included</strong>.</p><p> Fully reconditioned<br> Safety certified<br> 1-Year Powertrain Warranty included<br> Very reliable and fuel-efficient</p><p><strong>Recent maintenance and reconditioning</strong></p><p>New K-frame installed<br>New muffler and resonator<br>New brake pads and rotors all around<br>Underbody rust protection applied<br>Fully inspected and safety ready</p><p><strong>Condition and driving</strong></p><p>Drives very smooth and comfortable<br>Well maintained and properly serviced<br>Clean and ready for everyday use<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1776966689388_6349943985455517 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><strong>Warranty</strong></p><p>1-Year Powertrain Warranty Included</p><p>Coverage includes major components such as:</p><p> Engine<br> Transmission<br> Differential</p><hr><p><strong>AUTO NATION CAR SALES & SERVICES</strong><br>9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2<br>Call or Text: 226-246-2429</p><p>We accept Debit / Visa / Mastercard / AMEX.<br>All-in pricing (plus HST & licensing only).</p>

2007 Toyota Corolla

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MANUAL CE

Watch This Vehicle
13979337.806889690?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28812

2007 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MANUAL CE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 13979337.806889690?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=28812
  2. 13979337
  3. 13979337
  4. 13979337
  5. 13979337
  6. 13979337
  7. 13979337
  8. 13979337
  9. 13979337
  10. 13979337
  11. 13979337
  12. 13979337
  13. 13979337
Contact Seller

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
224,000KM
VIN 2T1BR32E57C767710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Corolla Fully Reconditioned | Safety Included | 1-Year Powertrain Warranty

Reliable and fuel-efficient 2007 Toyota Corolla that has been completely reconditioned and prepared for the road. Known for long-term durability

The vehicle comes Ontario safety certified and ready for the road, with a 1-Year Powertrain Warranty included.

Fully reconditioned
Safety certified
1-Year Powertrain Warranty included
Very reliable and fuel-efficient

Recent maintenance and reconditioning

New K-frame installed
New muffler and resonator
New brake pads and rotors all around
Underbody rust protection applied
Fully inspected and safety ready

Condition and driving

Drives very smooth and comfortable
Well maintained and properly serviced
Clean and ready for everyday use

Warranty

1-Year Powertrain Warranty Included

Coverage includes major components such as:

Engine
Transmission
Differential

AUTO NATION CAR SALES & SERVICES
9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or Text: 226-246-2429

We accept Debit / Visa / Mastercard / AMEX.
All-in pricing (plus HST & licensing only).

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
1.8L DOHC 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Rear seat heater ducts
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Fadeout dome lamp
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers
Drivers coin case compartment

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
3-point rear shoulder belts
Front passenger airbag status indicator

Seating

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust

Trim

Colour keyed bumpers & bodyside mouldings

Additional Features

force limiters
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
vertically adjustable headrests
Rear seat vertically adjustable headrests
Fabric trimmed interior door panels
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
adjustable B-pillar shoulder anchors
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2012 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty XL for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty XL 341,000 KM $5,600 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.0L quattro for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.0L quattro 293,000 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Used 2005 BMW X5 4dr AWD 3.0i for sale in Windsor, ON
2005 BMW X5 4dr AWD 3.0i 208,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2007 Toyota Corolla