$7,200+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MANUAL CE
2007 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MANUAL CE
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Corolla Fully Reconditioned | Safety Included | 1-Year Powertrain Warranty
Reliable and fuel-efficient 2007 Toyota Corolla that has been completely reconditioned and prepared for the road. Known for long-term durability
The vehicle comes Ontario safety certified and ready for the road, with a 1-Year Powertrain Warranty included.
Fully reconditioned
Safety certified
1-Year Powertrain Warranty included
Very reliable and fuel-efficient
Recent maintenance and reconditioning
New K-frame installed
New muffler and resonator
New brake pads and rotors all around
Underbody rust protection applied
Fully inspected and safety ready
Condition and driving
Drives very smooth and comfortable
Well maintained and properly serviced
Clean and ready for everyday use
Warranty
1-Year Powertrain Warranty Included
Coverage includes major components such as:
Engine
Transmission
Differential
AUTO NATION CAR SALES & SERVICES
9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Call or Text: 226-246-2429
We accept Debit / Visa / Mastercard / AMEX.
All-in pricing (plus HST & licensing only).
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Seating
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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226-246-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
226-246-2429