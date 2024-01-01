$10,300+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h
4WD 4dr Hybrid
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AN-663-61
- Mileage 395,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Lexus RX 400h V6 Hybrid Well kept, EXTRA clean inside and out. Black exterior on Black leather interior, heated seats, sunroof and much more. Runs and drives excellent with no issues at all.
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.
Also included is a complimentary One Year Powertrain warranty. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.
PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.
