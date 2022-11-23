Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Saturn Astra

199,000 KM

Details Description

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Astra

2008 Saturn Astra

5dr HB XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Astra

5dr HB XE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 9385525
  2. 9385525
  3. 9385525
  4. 9385525
  5. 9385525
  6. 9385525
  7. 9385525
  8. 9385525
  9. 9385525
  10. 9385525
  11. 9385525
  12. 9385525
  13. 9385525
  14. 9385525
  15. 9385525
  16. 9385525
  17. 9385525
  18. 9385525
  19. 9385525
  20. 9385525
  21. 9385525
  22. 9385525
  23. 9385525
Contact Seller

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9385525
  • Stock #: AN-527
  • VIN: W08AR671085085599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with powered heated seats, sunroof, alloy rims, and fog lights. Well-maintained vehicle, no rips. Good fuel economy.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty. Premium warranty packages upgrade are also available.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED (o.a.c.)Even NEW CANADIAN RESIDENTS, FOREIGN STUDENTS, UBER, SKIP THE DISHES and DOOR DASH DRIVERS. THEY ALL APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 222,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 233,000 KM
$11,600 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 227,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory