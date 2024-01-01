$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
217,191KM
Used
VIN 2G1WT57K591229578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8296C
- Mileage 217,191 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
