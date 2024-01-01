Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Chevrolet Impala

217,191 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 11210723
  2. 11210723
  3. 11210723
  4. 11210723
  5. 11210723
  6. 11210723
  7. 11210723
  8. 11210723
  9. 11210723
  10. 11210723
  11. 11210723
  12. 11210723
  13. 11210723
  14. 11210723
  15. 11210723
  16. 11210723
  17. 11210723
  18. 11210723
  19. 11210723
  20. 11210723
  21. 11210723
  22. 11210723
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
217,191KM
Used
VIN 2G1WT57K591229578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8296C
  • Mileage 217,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Remote Trunk Release

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 201,191 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 | BACK UP CAMERA for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREW CAB 4X4 | BACK UP CAMERA 181,071 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 C | LOW KM | DUAL ROOF | for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chrysler 200 C | LOW KM | DUAL ROOF | 108,123 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Impala