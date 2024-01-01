$5,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Caliber
4DR HB SXT
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, no accident. Has 229000 km. No rust and no leaks. New brakes, and new suspension parts. Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 12 months Powertrain warrantyWE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXFINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE for qualified applicants with approved credit.Please apply online for Financing.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a weekSunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
