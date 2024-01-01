Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean Carfax, no accident. Has 229000 km. No rust and no leaks. New brakes, and new suspension parts. Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 12 months Powertrain warrantyWE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXFINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE for qualified applicants with approved credit.Please apply online for Financing.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-ins are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a weekSunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

2009 Dodge Caliber

229,000 KM

Details Description

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Dodge Caliber

4DR HB SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Caliber

4DR HB SXT

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

  1. 10911572
  2. 10911572
  3. 10911572
  4. 10911572
  5. 10911572
  6. 10911572
  7. 10911572
  8. 10911572
  9. 10911572
  10. 10911572
  11. 10911572
  12. 10911572
  13. 10911572
  14. 10911572
  15. 10911572
  16. 10911572
  17. 10911572
  18. 10911572
  19. 10911572
  20. 10911572
  21. 10911572
  22. 10911572
  23. 10911572
Contact Seller

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
229,000KM
Used
VIN 1B3HB48A39D210553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, no accident. Has 229000 km. No rust and no leaks. New brakes, and new suspension parts. Well maintained vehicle. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 12 months Powertrain warrantyWE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXFINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE for qualified applicants with approved credit.Please apply online for Financing.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a weekSunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2009 Dodge Caliber 4DR HB SXT for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Dodge Caliber 4DR HB SXT 229,000 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC for sale in Windsor, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC 169,000 KM $12,300 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX for sale in Windsor, ON
2015 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto LX 192,000 KM $9,199 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Caliber