Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2011 Ford F-350

51,738 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1711039611
  2. 1711039611
  3. 1711039611
  4. 1711039611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,738KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FD8W3E69BED09984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20517
  • Mileage 51,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 170,121 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 117,323 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-250 XL for sale in Windsor, ON
2008 Ford F-250 XL 148,326 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-350