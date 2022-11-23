Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Optima

109,811 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Optima

2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 9375079
  2. 9375079
  3. 9375079
  4. 9375079
  5. 9375079
  6. 9375079
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9375079
  • Stock #: B495
  • VIN: KNAGN4A78C5244034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B495
  • Mileage 109,811 KM

Vehicle Description

PLUS TAX, WARRANTY AND OMVIC FEE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2017 Ford Taurus 4DR...
 168,030 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain AWD...
 80,951 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler 300 4d...
 86,376 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory