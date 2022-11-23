$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2012 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto EX
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
109,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9375079
- Stock #: B495
- VIN: KNAGN4A78C5244034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,811 KM
Vehicle Description
PLUS TAX, WARRANTY AND OMVIC FEE
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2